To the delight of millions across the globe, PSL 2021 resumes from today

Islamabad United takes on Lahore Qalandars tonight in Abu Dhabi.

A global pandemic, flight and visa delays couldn't stop PSL 2021 from resuming.

Match to begin at 9:00pm tonight.

ABU DHABI: Fans in Pakistan and cricket enthusiasts around the globe have to wait no more as the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will begin from today (Wednesday).

There was plenty of drama and anxiety for Pakistan cricket fans as the league seemed to suffer from the pandemic, visa and flight delays, among other issues.



However, all that has been put to rest as the Islamabad United, two-time PSL champions, take on the formidable Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer spoke to Geo Pakistan, saying that "spectacular arrangements" had been made by the board for fans of the league across the globe.

"We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day," he said. "The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings," added the PCB COO.

Naseer said the PSL has grown into a "global brand", adding that despite all challenges and difficulties, international commentators wanted to arrive in Abu Dhabi for the exciting clashes.

PSL teams lose out on a few foreign players

Some overseas players have opted to skip the Abu Dhabi leg due to various reasons. The replacements were picked through mini drafts. Some minor alterations in the rules also came into effect and each outfit now will have to play minimum two foreign players and maximum four in the playing XI.

Islamabad United lost Phil Salt, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales and Janneman Malan and brought in Usman Khawaja, Brandon King and Umar Amin.

David Wiese, Joe Denly, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Samit Patel and Tom Abell were not available for Lahore Qalandars and they brought in Sri Lanka’s Seekkuge Prasanna, Joe Burns, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner and world-class leggie Rashid Khan for the Abu Dhabi leg.

Both teams, tied on six points each after four matches each, look balanced and it remains to be seen how they will tackle Abu Dhabi’s heat and dew factor.