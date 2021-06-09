To the delight of millions across the globe, PSL 2021 resumes from today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

To the delight of millions across the globe, PSL 2021 resumes from today

By
AZSAlam Zeb Safi

Time Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Photo: File
  • Islamabad United takes on Lahore Qalandars tonight in Abu Dhabi. 
  • A global pandemic, flight and visa delays couldn't stop PSL 2021 from resuming. 
  • Match to begin at 9:00pm tonight. 

ABU DHABI: Fans in Pakistan and cricket enthusiasts around the globe have to wait no more as the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will begin from today (Wednesday). 

Related items

There was plenty of drama and anxiety for Pakistan cricket fans as the league seemed to suffer from the pandemic, visa and flight delays, among other issues. 

However, all that has been put to rest as the Islamabad United, two-time PSL champions, take on the formidable Lahore Qalandars in a high-octane clash tonight. 

The match will begin at 9:000pm Pakistan Standard Time. 

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer spoke to Geo Pakistan, saying that "spectacular arrangements" had been made by the board for fans of the league across the globe. 

"We faced a few difficulties in the beginning but the PSL will succeed at the end of the day," he said. "The weather is a great challenge, which is why we have changed match timings," added the PCB COO. 

Naseer said the PSL has grown into a "global brand", adding that despite all challenges and difficulties, international commentators wanted to arrive in Abu Dhabi for the exciting clashes. 

PSL teams lose out on a few foreign players

Some overseas players have opted to skip the Abu Dhabi leg due to various reasons. The replacements were picked through mini drafts. Some minor alterations in the rules also came into effect and each outfit now will have to play minimum two foreign players and maximum four in the playing XI.

Islamabad United lost Phil Salt, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales and Janneman Malan and brought in Usman Khawaja, Brandon King and Umar Amin.

David Wiese, Joe Denly, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Samit Patel and Tom Abell were not available for Lahore Qalandars and they brought in Sri Lanka’s Seekkuge Prasanna, Joe Burns, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Callum Ferguson, James Faulkner and world-class leggie Rashid Khan for the Abu Dhabi leg.

Both teams, tied on six points each after four matches each, look balanced and it remains to be seen how they will tackle Abu Dhabi’s heat and dew factor.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20