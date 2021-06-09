PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars hopeful of a strong showing against Islamabad tonight

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

PSL postponed due to Covid-19

Time Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars hopeful of a strong showing against Islamabad tonight

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana speaks to Geo.tv. Photo: Author

As the Lahore Qalandars brace for their clash tonight against two-time PSL champions Islamabad United, the former's team management is hopeful of Lahore putting up an impressive show. 

The franchise's CEO Atif Rana told Geo News during an exclusive interview that it was important for the brand to ensure these matches are organised efficiently. 

“It was very important to complete the PSL 2021 season for the [sake of the] identity of the brand. We all want the PSL to become a trop brand and its continuity is the main ingredient to keep it on the top," he said. 

Rana said that with the PSL back on track, he now has his eyes set on what will happen on the field. He hoped the Qalandars will not let fans down throughout the tournament. 

“Being a franchise owner, my job is to give the best facilities to the players. We --as owners -- did what was required from an administrator," he said, adding that the the team "is a very good blend of youth and experienced players". 

"I am very hopeful that the players will give their best on the ground and lift the trophy,” he said.

Lahore Qalandars were at the bottom of the table in the first four editions of the league. However, the franchise turned the tables around in the 5th edition and came close to winning the title but were defeated by arch rivals Karachi Kings in the final.

He credited the Lahore Qalandars' player development program for changing the team’s fortunes.

“We always believed in creating players through a strong process. We knew that it won’t give us overnight benefits but now that we have started getting its fruits, we are on track," he said.  "We have seen so many players emerging from this program and playing for the Qalandars, and for others,” he said.

“You already have seen many and I can tell you that there are over 128 in pipeline. Today, Pakistan cricket is the ultimate beneficiary,” Rana added.

The Qalandars CEO added that he never lost hope and motivation despite the side being at the bottom of the table for four consecutive seasons because he always knew that something right was being done. 

He also termed Lahore Qalandars an “emotional franchise” than a commercial franchise, saying that the fans felt connected to the team emotionally. 

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20