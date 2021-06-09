PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

Mohammad Hafeez (left) gestures during a match against Islamabad United as Luke Ronchi looks on. — PSL/File

Lahore Qalandars have decided to bowl first against Islamabad United in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition, which has resumed after a delay of more than three months.

This is the first match of PSL 2021 where both the teams are going head-to-head.



Islamabad United had won 3 out of 4 matches and was above Lahore Qalandars on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR) on the points table before the tournament was halted.

United have the upper hand as they have won 8 out of 10 PSL matches against Lahore Qalandars — who have won just two.

Speaking to Geo News last week, United's skipper Shadab Khan had said the team would try to continue the momentum from the last games. He said that the results were not in their control so they were not worried about it.

"Efforts are in our hands, and we’ll leave no stone unturned with that,” vowed Shadab.

The skipper had said that his team seeks to win the first match against Lahore Qalandars and maintain that momentum in future games.

"Our squad looks good with the return of Munro and drafting of Brandon King and Usman Khawaja. We have a good combination,” said the captain.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars' skipper Sohail Akhtar had said his side "will pick up where we left off”.

The Qalandars were in good form earlier in March and had got six points after three of its four matches before the league was halted.

The halt, Akhtar feels, won’t dent the Qalandars’ smooth sailing.

“We are in good shape and have got all the ingredients required for a successful T20 side. Usually, sides with good bowling action do well in leagues around the world and we have the best bowling attack. We also have good batsmen,” the captain had said.