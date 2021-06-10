PSL 2021: Table toppers Lahore Qalandars clash against Peshawar Zalmi today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Table toppers Lahore Qalandars clash against Peshawar Zalmi today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after dismissing a batsman. Photo: PCB

The Lahore Qalandars will look to continue their winning run in the second half of the tournament as they clash against Peshawar Zalmi today (Thursday) at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. 

Match 17 will be the second of the double-header today in Abu Dhabi and it is expected that the dew factor will trouble bowlers to a great extent. 

Qalandars will enter the game with an edge after beating Islamabad United by 5 wickets in the league’s re-start match on Wednesday. While the win will boost Sohail Akhtar’s side, they’ll also have an advantage of getting acclimatised to the conditions more.

They’re also on top of the table with four wins from five games while Zalmi have tasted victory in three of their initial five encounters.

Wahab Riaz’s side was outclassed by Lahore Qalandars when the two teams met each other in first leg of the tournament in Karachi on February 21.

The Zalmis were restricted to 140/6 in 20 overs as Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets, conceding only 14 runs. Peshawar’s savior on that day was Ravi Bopara, who had scored 50, but the English cricketer is not available to Zalmi for the Peshawar leg. 

The Yellow Storm are also without their leading bowler, Saqib Mehmood, who had taken 12 wickets in the first leg of the tournament. However, the availability of David Miller will surely boost the confidence of Darren Sammy, who is now the coach of the side.

Lahore, on the other hand, seemed to have gathered momentum after their win in Abu Dhabi on the first night of action. They’ll hope for a repeat of the same performance from Rashid Khan, who displayed an all-round act to help his side beat the former champions. 

Along with Rashid, Haris Rauf, who has now 99 T20 wickets to his name, will be a key player for the Qalandars. The pacer will surely be looking to complete century of his T20 wickets.

Players to watch out for: David Miller, Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi). Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars)

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20