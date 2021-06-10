PSL 2021: Karachi Kings reach 53/2 after five overs against Multan Sultans

Karachi Kings have reached 53/2 against Multan Sultans after they won the toss and elected to field first in the 16th match of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition.

The Kings' skipper Imad Wasim saw his side off to a good start as he got the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz for just three runs in the first over, while Waqas Maqsood bowled Shoaib Maqsood for 31 runs in the third over.

However, the Sultans did not back down and continued to add runs to the score board with a run rate of 10.60.

The weather is expected to play an important role in testing the players' commitment.

The Karachi Kings had a good run in the first phase of the PSL in Karachi, winning three out of their five matches. The Sultans, on the other hand, had managed to win just one of the five games it played in first leg of the tournament.

This is the second match between the two sides, with the first having been played in Karachi in the first leg of the tournament. It was a one-sided affair even after the Sultans posed a mammoth total on the board, only to be comfortably chased by the Kings, who won the game with seven wickets in hand and in less than 19 overs.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim, Martin Guptil, Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir, Thisara Perera, Amir Yamin, Chadwick Walton, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Arshad Iqbal, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Noor Ahmed and Mohammad Haris.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohail Tanveer, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shahn Masood, Johnson Charles, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Suhaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan snr. Blessing Muzarabani, Asif Afridi, Waseem Mohammad and Hammad Azam.