PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi's pace attack puts Lahore Qalandars at 14/3 after five overs

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 10 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi's pace attack puts Lahore Qalandars at 14/3 after five overs

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar with Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz at the toss. Photo: twitter/PSL

Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars made a wobbly start to their innings to reach 14/3 against the Peshawar Zalmi due to the lethal opening spell by Wahab Riaz and veteran Mohammad Irfan.

At the start of the match, Zalmi opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Lahore in match 17 of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) in Abu Dhabi.

Skipper Sohail Akhtar and Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for the Qalandars, while Riaz took it on himself to open the bowling for his side.

The move by the Zalmi skipper paid dividends as he removed the dangerous Zaman for one from the fifth ball of the match.

The Lahore skipper was about to join Zaman in the dugout in the second over but the ball evaded Kamran Akmal and travelled to the boundary to give Akhtar's side their first boundary of the night.

The third over of the innings ended in a maiden after Muhammad Faizan struggled to bat against Riaz. The over added pressure on the Qalandars captain who was dismissed by Mohammad Irfan after he guided the ball to Kamran Akmal.

Once Riaz and Irfan ended their spells, Umaid Asif joined the party and took the key wicket of Mohammad Hafeez. The veteran Pakistan batsman was dismissed for 2 after he top-edged the ball towards David Miller at mid-off.

Match 17 is the second of the double-header being played in Abu Dhabi and the dew factor will trouble bowlers to a great extent.

Qalandars are entering the game with an edge after beating Islamabad United by 5 wickets in the league’s re-start match on Wednesday. While the win will boost Sohail Akhtar’s side, they also have an advantage of getting acclimatised to the conditions more.

They’re also on top of the table with four wins from five games while Zalmi have tasted victory in three of their initial five encounters.

Wahab Riaz’s side were outclassed by Lahore Qalandars when the two teams met each other in first leg of the tournament in Karachi on February 21.

Who ever wins tonight will propel to the top of the table.

Players to watch out for: David Miller, Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi). Rashid Khan and Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars)

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c.), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammed Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 5 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20