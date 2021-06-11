PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators take on two-time winners Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators take on two-time winners Islamabad United in Abu Dhabi today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Jun 11, 2021

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates during a match. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to keep their hopes of winning PSL 6 alive when they take on two-time champion Islamabad United in match 18 of the Pakistan Super League at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed stadium tonight (Friday).

While the Islamabad United were defeated in first game played on Wednesday after PSL’s resumption, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will be in action for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

After suffering the setback against Lahore Qalandars, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United will be aiming to recover themselves in this match.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to remain table toppers

They went down to the Qalandars by five wickets after a disappointing batting display and only managed to put up 143 for 9 on the board after being sent to bat by Lahore.

Their only batsman, who could score in the 20s was Faheem Ashraf. But with a hand injury, Ashraf is set to miss Friday's match.

Although the batting was a let down for Shadab, his bowlers did reasonably well, with Hasan Ali taking two wickets in the losing cause. Fawad Ahmed and Wasim Jnr looked in good form but they didn’t have enough runs on the board to defend.

The Quetta Gladiators are the bottom-placed team in PSL 2021. They won only one of their first five matches before the event was suspended when they had defeated Multan Sultans by 22 runs as Usman Khan hammered 81 in the last completed match in Karachi.

The Gladiators will be banking on Andre Russell, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis and Azam Khan with the bat as they’re certain they can’t afford another defeat in the tournament.

PSL 2021: Players drink coconut water, wear ice vests to beat the UAE heat

This is the second leg match between the two sides. United had defeated Gladiators on March 1 in Karachi. However, all the contributors of the previous win are not available to Islamabad on Friday. 

While Faheem Ashraf, who took 3 wickets then, is out due to injury. Alex Hales (scored 56) and Paul Stirling (scored 23 off 13) are not available for the Abu Dhabi leg.

Quetta Gladiators enjoy a 7-5 edge over Islamabad United in 12 matches played between the two sides so far and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be looking forward to extend this run.

Players to watch

Andre Russel, Faf du Plessis (Quetta Gladiators)

Colin Munro, Hasan Ali (Islamabad United)

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

