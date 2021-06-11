Lahore Qalandars got the start they needed in PSL 2021: Rashid Khan

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars got the start they needed in PSL 2021: Rashid Khan

Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Jun 11, 2021

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ top bowler Rashid Khan feels that his team has learnt from its past failures and it is now time for all the Qalandars to step us as one unit to perform well in the remaining matches of the tournament as well.

In a post-match statement issued to the Pakistani media, the 22-year-old bowler said that his side has got the start it wanted and everyone is contributing to the team’s cause.

“We never think about being champion, we always think about doing the right things and taking responsibility as a team. I think the more you fail, the more you learn and that's what happened with our team as well,” he said, referring to Qalandars’ four years struggle on the points table.

“We had tough four years as a team but it's all about learning from that, coming back strong and I think it's time for us, you know, to step up as a team and we know how to deal [with the situation] when we are losing. The best thing now is that everyone is contributing. We have the best bowling attack, while in batting we have experience. So, it's all about just going out there and keep showing your skills,” he said.

Rashid took 5 wickets for the Qalandars in the match against Peshawar Zalmi, conceding only 20 runs to become only the second Qalandars’ bowler to take a five-fer in a PSL match.

His performance earned him a second consecutive man of the match award and the Afghanistan spinner is happy that his performance has helped his team to get the start it needed.

“It is the kind of start we needed as a team. The morale of the team is very high and everyone is contributing. It's not about one guy, everyone is contributing,” he said.

Talking about the game against Peshawar Zalmi, he said that Ben Dunk and Tim David played a special knock but added that when experienced Zalmi player Shoaib Malik was on the crease, the match could have gone either way.

“We were struggling with the bat in first 10 overs and then Ben Dunk and David stayed at the crease for a while. I think it was something very special and that's all about the team effort. Everyone contributed in that and when everyone pitches in, there’s always success,” the top spinner said.

Talking about his bowling, Rashid Khan said he was only focused on bowling at the stumps because that’s the only way to control the batsman.

“The more you bowl at the stumps, it makes a batsman think whether he should hit it or not, because if you miss the stumps, it is quite hard to get away from the batsman," he said. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

