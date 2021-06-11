Watch: Rashid Khan runs circles around Zalmi batsmen

Lahore Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing a batsman. Photo: PSL Twitter account

Everything seems to be going right for Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who notched his second consecutive Player of the Match award on Thursday after a strong showing against Peshawar Zalmi.

Khan, regarded as one of the best spinners around the world currently, ran circles around Peshawar Zalmi batsmen to take a five-fer. His wickets were instrumental in keeping Zalmi at bay and from chasing the Qalandars' 171-run target.



Khan finished with five wickets, giving away only 20 runs and bowling an impressive maiden as well.

The Qalandars batsmen were unable to pick up on his googlies, deceived by the bowler's ability to disguise the turn with his action and make the ball skid onto the stumps.

Speaking to Geo.tv after the match, Khan said his tactic was to keep bowling at the stumps so as not to allow much room to the batsmen.

He expressed happiness at the Qalandars regaining their form and picking up the momentum as the PSL 2021 resumes.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to remain table toppers

The Qalandars defeated Zalmi by 10 runs to get two crucial points in the hunt for their first PSL title.

Qalandars had set a target of 171 for the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi who managed to post 160/8 courtesy Shoaib Malik's 73.

Earlier, the toss, won by Zalmi, had resulted in the side opting to field first.



