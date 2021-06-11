Watch: Rashid Khan runs circles around Zalmi batsmen

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Sports Desk

Watch: Rashid Khan runs circles around Zalmi batsmen

Sports Desk

Time Friday Jun 11, 2021

Lahore Qalandars spinner Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing a batsman. Photo: PSL Twitter account

Everything seems to be going right for Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who notched his second consecutive Player of the Match award on Thursday after a strong showing against Peshawar Zalmi. 

Khan, regarded as one of the best spinners around the world currently, ran circles around Peshawar Zalmi batsmen to take a five-fer. His wickets were instrumental in keeping Zalmi at bay and from chasing the Qalandars' 171-run target. 

Khan finished with five wickets, giving away only 20 runs and bowling an impressive maiden as well. 

The Qalandars batsmen were unable to pick up on his googlies, deceived by the bowler's ability to disguise the turn with his action and make the ball skid onto the stumps. 

Speaking to Geo.tv after the match, Khan said his tactic was to keep bowling at the stumps so as not to allow much room to the batsmen. 

He expressed happiness at the Qalandars regaining their form and picking up the momentum as the PSL 2021 resumes. 

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to remain table toppers

The Qalandars defeated Zalmi by 10 runs to get two crucial points in the hunt for their first PSL title.

Qalandars had set a target of 171 for the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi who managed to post 160/8 courtesy Shoaib Malik's 73.

Earlier, the toss, won by Zalmi, had resulted in the side opting to field first. 


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

