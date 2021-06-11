PSL 2021: Islamabad United win toss, opt to field first against Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators Captain looks on as Islamabad United Captain Shadab Khan throws the coin for the toss at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed stadium. Photo: Twitter/PSL

Islamabad United have opted to field first against the Quetta Gladiators after winning the toss in match 18 of the Pakistan Super League at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed stadium.

While the Islamabad United were defeated in first game played on Wednesday after PSL’s resumption, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will be in action for the first time in Abu Dhabi.



After suffering the setback against Lahore Qalandars, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United will be aiming for recovery in this match.

Their only batsman, who could score in the 20s was Faheem Ashraf. But with a hand injury, Ashraf's services will not be available to the United.



The Quetta Gladiators are the bottom-placed team in PSL 2021. They won only one of their first five matches before the event was suspended when they had defeated Multan Sultans by 22 runs as Usman Khan hammered 81 in the last completed match in Karachi.



The Gladiators will be banking on Andre Russell, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis and Azam Khan with the bat as they’re certain they can’t afford another defeat in the tournament.

This is the second match between the two sides. United had defeated Gladiators on March 1 in Karachi.



Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Faf du Plessis, Usman Kha, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shehzad, Zahid Mehmood

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Musa Khan, Akif Javed