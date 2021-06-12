Islamabad United creates PSL history

Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro of Islamabad United chased the target of 134 set by Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of PSL 2021.

KARACHI: Islamabad United created a new chapter in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) when it became the first team in the league to win a match with 10 overs remaining in their innings.



Being set a target of 134 by Quetta Gladiators in match 18 of PSL 2021, the Shadab Khan-led United outclassed its opponent and reached the target without any loss on the last ball of the 10th over of their innings.

This win, with 60 balls remaining in the 2nd innings, is the biggest in the history of PSL in terms of balls remaining in the innings for the batting side when they reached the target.

The previous record was with Peshawar Zalmi when it reached a target of 79 against Lahore Qalandars in 2019 in 10.1 overs, with 59 balls remaining in the innings.



This is only the third time a team reached a target without losing a wicket in a PSL match. Two others are Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, both had defeated Lahore Qalandars by 10 wickets, in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

United’s Colin Munro smashed 90* of 36 balls with a strike rate of 250.00 in the match which is the highest strike rate of any batsman scoring at least 80 runs in a PSL innings.

The previous highest was by Qalandars’ Ben Dunk who scored 99* off 40 with a strike rate of 247.50 against Karachi Kings in 2020.