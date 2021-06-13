PSL 2021: In a blow to Islamabad United, Hasan Ali pulls out of remainders

KARACHI: Islamabad United fast bowler Hasan Ali has pulled out of the remainders of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League due to "family concerns", the franchise announced late Saturday night.

“Islamabad United fast bowler Hassan Ali will be leaving the PSL Bubble in Abu Dhabi and returning to Pakistan due to family concerns. He will be unavailable to the franchise for the remainder of the tournament,” said a spokesman of Islamabad United.

The two times former champions are due to play their next game in the PSL on Sunday against Lahore Qalandars.

The 26-year-old had played two games in Abu Dhabi and taken four wickets — two each against Lahore and Quetta Gladiators.

There was no immediate confirmation on the nature of the issue and the franchise has requested that the player’s privacy be respected at this time.

Hasan, in a message sent to the media, said that some things are more important than cricket.

“I want to say to all Islamabad United fans, unfortunately, due to personal reasons I have to pull out of the remaining PSL matches. Some things are more important than cricket and nothing is more important than family,” Hasan said.

“I am thankful to Islamabad United for their support and understanding. This team truly is a family that stands with you through thick and thin. I wish the team the very best of luck for the remaining PSL matches,” he added.

Islamabad’s captain Shadab Khan said that the team understands Hassan’s position and respects his decision. However, the spinner added that the fast bowler will be missed during the remaining matches of the league.

“We understand Hassan’s situation right now. Family always comes first. We wish Hassan the very best of luck,” Shadab said.

“His absence will be, obviously, a huge loss to our team and the tournament, but some things are more important than cricket. At Islamabad United, we have always looked after each other like a family and we will continue to do so,” the Islamabad United skipper said.