PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars eye winning match against Islamabad United again

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars eye winning match against Islamabad United again

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jun 13, 2021

  • Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets the last time the teams met on June 9th.
  • Lahore’s next triumph was against Peshawar Zalmi when successfully defended a score of 170/8 and won by 10 runs.
  • However, Islamabad have bounced back strongly after being beaten by Qalandars. 

PSL6 table-toppers Lahore Qalandars will aim to continue its winning run when it will take on confident Islamabad United in match number 20th of the league.

Lahore Qalandars had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets the last time the teams met on June 9th to mark the resumption of PSL 2021 after the league was suspended earlier in the year. The star-studded side, led by Sohail Akhtar, looks in good form as they’ve won both the matches since the league resumed in the UAE.

After the win in the restart game against Islamabad, Lahore’s next triumph was against Peshawar Zalmi when successfully defended a score of 170/8 and won by 10 runs. Tim David’s unbeaten 64 from 36 balls and magical bowling by Rashid Khan were the highlights of the game.

Rashid Khan and Tim David, along with James Faulkner and Ben Dunk, look certain the final line-up as Qalandars are in no mood to slow down after the dream start in PSL6. They have won 5 out of their six games.

However, Islamabad had bounced back strongly after being beaten by Qalandars. Boosted by their record 10-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators, they will be high on confidence.

They had chased down their target of 134 in exactly ten overs with their openers outstanding with Usman Khawaja scoring 40 not out and Colin Munroe smashing an unbeaten 90 from just 36 balls.

They will be without their star bowler Hassan Ali who announced last night to withdraw from the league due to family reasons. They’re also without the services of Faheem Ashraf who is recovering from a hand injury. With two main bowlers out of the show, the young duo of Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Muhammad Musa is likely to have a big chunk of responsibilities on their shoulder.

Shadab-led Islamabad will also bank on the fact that it has a record of 8-3 against Lahore Qalandars in 11 matches the two sides have played against each other in the PSL, so far.

Players to watch:

James Faulkner, Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars). Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Islamabad United)

SQUADS:

LAHORE QALANDARS: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

ISLAMABAD UNITED: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf (injured), Hasan Ali (withdrawn), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 2

