PSL 2021: Multan Sultans to face a tough battle against Peshawar Zalmi tonight

Karachi: Multan Sultans will aim to stay alive in the league when it will take on former champions Peshawar Zalmi in match number 21 of Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi later tonight.

Multan Sultans went off to a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL when they defeated Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 12 runs on Thursday, June 10.

However, it was only the 2nd win of Sultans in the tournament and with just two wins from six matches with an NRR of -0.099, they’ll have to do a lot of hard work against Peshawar Zalmi and to stay in the game.

The current form of the side will give some confidence to Mohammad Rizwan as Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah and the captain himself looked in good form while the performances of fast bowler Imran Khan snr and spinner Imran Tahir against Karachi Kings on Thursday are also positive signs for Rizwan.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will be in a confident mood after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to 3rd place on the points table.

Zalmi scored 197/5 shows that the batting is in good form. Their captain Wahab Riaz will have his energy doubled to see Kamran Akmal regaining his form who scored a half-century against Gladiators along with South African David Miller.

Peshawar’s bowling also looks in superb form with their bowlers not only taking wickets frequently but also keeping the economy rate well under control.

The two sides are separated by four points on the table and Multan Sultans will be surely under pressure in this match as it is virtually a must-win game for them to stay alive in the contention. They’ll also have the fact in mind that Zalmi had successfully chased 194 when they met last time in Karachi.

Players to watch:

Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif (Peshawar Zalmi), Shimron Hetmyer and Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans).

SQUADS:

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.

MULTAN SULTANS: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem