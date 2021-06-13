PSL 2021: Multan Sultans to face a tough battle against Peshawar Zalmi tonight

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans to face a tough battle against Peshawar Zalmi tonight

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Photo: File

  • Sultans have so far just won two of the six matches.
  • With an NRR of -0.099, they’ll have to do a lot of hard work against Peshawar Zalmi to stay in the league.
  • Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will be in a confident mood after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to 3rd place on the points table.

Karachi: Multan Sultans will aim to stay alive in the league when it will take on former champions Peshawar Zalmi in match number 21 of Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi later tonight.

Multan Sultans went off to a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL when they defeated Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 12 runs on Thursday, June 10.

However, it was only the 2nd win of Sultans in the tournament and with just two wins from six matches with an NRR of -0.099, they’ll have to do a lot of hard work against Peshawar Zalmi and to stay in the game.

The current form of the side will give some confidence to Mohammad Rizwan as Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah and the captain himself looked in good form while the performances of fast bowler Imran Khan snr and spinner Imran Tahir against Karachi Kings on Thursday are also positive signs for Rizwan.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will be in a confident mood after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to 3rd place on the points table.

Zalmi scored 197/5 shows that the batting is in good form. Their captain Wahab Riaz will have his energy doubled to see Kamran Akmal regaining his form who scored a half-century against Gladiators along with South African David Miller.

Peshawar’s bowling also looks in superb form with their bowlers not only taking wickets frequently but also keeping the economy rate well under control.

The two sides are separated by four points on the table and Multan Sultans will be surely under pressure in this match as it is virtually a must-win game for them to stay alive in the contention. They’ll also have the fact in mind that Zalmi had successfully chased 194 when they met last time in Karachi.

Players to watch: 

Kamran Akmal, Umaid Asif (Peshawar Zalmi), Shimron Hetmyer and Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans).

SQUADS:

PESHAWAR ZALMI: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller (partially available), Fabian Allen (partially available), Fidel Edwards (partially available), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil.

MULTAN SULTANS: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 2

