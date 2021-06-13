PSL 2021: Islamabad United looks to rebuild after Lahore Qalandars' early blows

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2021: Islamabad United looks to rebuild after Lahore Qalandars' early blows

By
Sports Desk

Time Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Haris Rauf and hi Lahore Qalandars teammates celebrate after dismissing a Islamabad United batsman. Photo: PSL

Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed are rebuilding Islamabad United's innings after Lahore Qalandars early blow, the Shadab Khan-led stand at 47/5 at the end of 10 overs in match number 20 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Islamabad captain Shadab had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Shadab would have been hoping that his openers would give his team a flying start but the Qalandars bowlers did not allow them to get away.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Usman Khawaja with the third ball of the match. The United opener was hoping to flick the ball towards midwicket but instead he edged the ball to Qalandars wicketkeeper Ben Dunk.

Rohail Nazir the next man was about to go back to the pavilion when Shaheen trapped him with an LBW on the next ball. The batsman had decided to review the decision and was saved by a no-ball.

However, the no-ball did not prove too costly for Qalandars as James Faulkner dismissed Nazir the next over for an LBW.

Faulkner, who is proving to be an excellent edition in the PSL, sent Colin Munro to the dugout with an LBW in the next over.

The Australian was then asked by his captain Sohail Akhtar to bowl the last over of the powerplay. And, once again, he delivered by taking the wicket of Hussain Talat.

United had ended the powerplay at 20/4.

After Shaheen and Faulkner's magic with the ball, Haris Rauf decided to join the party. Rauf took the wicket of Shadab in the first ball of the match to take United's fifth wicket.

Currently, Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed are at the crease with United standing at 47/5.

The teams had last met on June 9 when the PSL resumed in Abu Dhabi. In that match, Qalandars had defeated United by five wickets. The star-studded side, led by Sohail Akhtar, looks in good form having won both the matches played in the UAE.

However, Islamabad had bounced back strongly after being beaten by Qalandars. Boosted by their record 10-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators, they will be high on confidence.

SQUADS:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Shadab Khan (c), Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Musa, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 2

