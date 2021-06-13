PSL 2021: Islamabad United looks to rebuild after Lahore Qalandars' early blows

Haris Rauf and hi Lahore Qalandars teammates celebrate after dismissing a Islamabad United batsman. Photo: PSL

Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed are rebuilding Islamabad United's innings after Lahore Qalandars early blow, the Shadab Khan-led stand at 47/5 at the end of 10 overs in match number 20 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.



Islamabad captain Shadab had opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Shadab would have been hoping that his openers would give his team a flying start but the Qalandars bowlers did not allow them to get away.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Usman Khawaja with the third ball of the match. The United opener was hoping to flick the ball towards midwicket but instead he edged the ball to Qalandars wicketkeeper Ben Dunk.

Rohail Nazir the next man was about to go back to the pavilion when Shaheen trapped him with an LBW on the next ball. The batsman had decided to review the decision and was saved by a no-ball.

However, the no-ball did not prove too costly for Qalandars as James Faulkner dismissed Nazir the next over for an LBW.

Faulkner, who is proving to be an excellent edition in the PSL, sent Colin Munro to the dugout with an LBW in the next over.

The Australian was then asked by his captain Sohail Akhtar to bowl the last over of the powerplay. And, once again, he delivered by taking the wicket of Hussain Talat.

United had ended the powerplay at 20/4.

After Shaheen and Faulkner's magic with the ball, Haris Rauf decided to join the party. Rauf took the wicket of Shadab in the first ball of the match to take United's fifth wicket.

Currently, Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed are at the crease with United standing at 47/5.



The teams had last met on June 9 when the PSL resumed in Abu Dhabi. In that match, Qalandars had defeated United by five wickets. The star-studded side, led by Sohail Akhtar, looks in good form having won both the matches played in the UAE.



However, Islamabad had bounced back strongly after being beaten by Qalandars. Boosted by their record 10-wicket win against Quetta Gladiators, they will be high on confidence.



SQUADS:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Usman Khawaja, Shadab Khan (c), Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Musa, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan