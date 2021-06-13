PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi 41/0 at end of five overs against Multan Sultans

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Live

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jun 13 2021
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi 41/0 at end of five overs against Multan Sultans

By
Sports Desk

Time Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the toss in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Photo: Twitter/PSL

Peshawar Zalmi are 41 without the loss of any wickets at the end of the first five overs against Multan Sultans in match number 21 of Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Before the start of the match, Multan Sultans elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

So far, Zalmi's openers Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali are at the crease but were struggling to score against Sultans bowling attack. 

The Sultans are hoping to stay alive in the league by winning today's match.

They were off to a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL when they defeated the Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 12 runs on June 10.

However, it was only the second win of the Sultans in the tournament and with just two wins from six matches with an NRR of -0.099, they’ll have to do a lot of hard work against Peshawar Zalmi to stay in the game.

Zalmi, on the other hand, will be confident after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to third place on the points table.

The two sides are separated by four points on the table and Multan Sultans will be surely under pressure in this match as it is virtually a must-win game for them to remain in the tournament. They will also have in mind the fact that Zalmi had successfully chased 194 when they met last time in Karachi.

SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 8
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 7 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 6 4
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 7 2

