PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi 41/0 at end of five overs against Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the toss in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Photo: Twitter/PSL

Peshawar Zalmi are 41 without the loss of any wickets at the end of the first five overs against Multan Sultans in match number 21 of Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.



Before the start of the match, Multan Sultans elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

So far, Zalmi's openers Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali are at the crease but were struggling to score against Sultans bowling attack.

The Sultans are hoping to stay alive in the league by winning today's match.

They were off to a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL when they defeated the Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 12 runs on June 10.

However, it was only the second win of the Sultans in the tournament and with just two wins from six matches with an NRR of -0.099, they’ll have to do a lot of hard work against Peshawar Zalmi to stay in the game.

Zalmi, on the other hand, will be confident after beating Quetta Gladiators convincingly the other night to jump to third place on the points table.



The two sides are separated by four points on the table and Multan Sultans will be surely under pressure in this match as it is virtually a must-win game for them to remain in the tournament. They will also have in mind the fact that Zalmi had successfully chased 194 when they met last time in Karachi.



SQUADS:



Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir