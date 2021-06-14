Live post-match analysis: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Monday Jun 14, 2021
Islamabad United on Sunday beat Lahore Qalandars, while underdogs Multan Sultans are on course to defeat Peshawar Zalmi at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
So what transpired during the matches, what were some of the best moments, and what could have the losing sides done to win? Listen to our analysts' expert opinions.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Lahore Qalandars
|6
|10
|Islamabad United
|6
|8
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|8
|Karachi Kings
|6
|6
|Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|Quetta Gladiators
|7
|2