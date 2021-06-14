PSL 2021: Two-time winners Islamabad United take on defending champions Karachi Kings today

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and other teammates celebrate after dismissing Lahore Qalandars Zeeshan Ashraf at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Photo: PSL

KARACHI: Two-time former champions Islamabad United will look to continue their winning streak when they take on defending champions Karachi Kings in match number 22 of the Pakistan Super League today (Monday).



Islamabad is coming into this match with back-to-back victories. They made a strong comeback after losing the game against Lahore Qalandars on the first night after resumption of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, they outclassed hapless Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets before recovering from a 20-5 to win the game by 28 runs and settle scores with Lahore Qalandars Sunday night.

The Shadab-led side is currently on top of the table with five wins in seven games, above Lahore Qalandars on net run rate.

Islamabad is pleased with the performance of its batsmen in the last two games. Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro were brilliant with the bat against Quetta, while Iftekhar Ahmed and Asif Ali turned the tables against the Qalandars.

Karachi Kings started the tournament as defending champions, but they were inconsistent this season and have won three games and lost as many as six so far. They’re currently placed 4th on the points table and any unfavourable result for the Kings against the United on Monday night can cause panic on their dugout.

Karachi Kings went down to Multan Sultans by 12 runs in their last PSL encounter in Abu Dhabi. They conceded 176 runs, bowling first and when it was their turn to bat, they were restricted to 164 for 7. Babar Azam stood out with 85 not out off 63 balls, but his individual brilliance was not enough for his side.

The last time these two teams met in PSL 2021, Islamabad United had defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets, chasing down a target of 197 runs in Karachi.

Players to watch

Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Islamabad United). Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir (Karachi Kings)

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik