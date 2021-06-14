PSL 2021: Islamabad United elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Islamabad United have decided to field first after winning the toss on Monday against Karachi Kings in match number 22 of the Pakistan Super League 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.



Islamabad are coming into this match with their heads held high after back-to-back victories in the last couple of matches. They made a strong comeback after losing the game against Lahore Qalandars in the first match after the league resumed.



Since then, they outclassed a hapless Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets before recovering from a 20-5 to win the game by 28 runs and settle the score with Lahore Qalandars Sunday night.

Karachi Kings started the tournament as defending champions, but they were inconsistent this season and have won three games and lost as many as six so far. The Kings are currently placed 4th on the points table and any unfavourable result for the Kings against United tonight can cause panic in their dugout.

Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik