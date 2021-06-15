PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars aim to bounce back while facing Quetta Gladiators today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars aim to bounce back while facing Quetta Gladiators today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Photo: File

  • Lahore Qalandars went down by 28 runs against Islamabad United on Saturday.
  • The Sohail Akhtar-led side all set to take on bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 today.
  • For Gladiators, a defeat can possibly oust them from the league.

Karachi: A confident Lahore Qalandars will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat they faced at the hands of Islamabad United in the last game as the Sohail Akhtar-led-side will take on bottom-placed Quetta Gladiators in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 today.

Lahore Qalandars went down by 28 runs against Islamabad United on Saturday after first reducing them to 20/5 and then being at 86/2 in 10 chasing 153. Lahore was bowled out for 124 after its middle-order collapsed.

The defeat may be an eye-opener for Lahore’s head coach Aqib Javed and captain Sohail Akhtar but the side is not going to get panicked and unlikely to make any changes against already under-pressure Quetta Gladiators.

Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former champions have just one out of their seven games in the tournament so far and another defeat can possibly oust them of the contention to qualify for the play-offs.

They will be, undoubtedly, under pressure as their batting and bowling have been disappointing. After being outclassed by Islamabad United in the first outing in Abu Dhabi, they were overpowered by strong Peshawar Zalmi’s side.

They are also aware of the fact that Lahore Qalandars had chased the target of 179 comfortably for the loss of just a wicket when the two sides met earlier for the first leg of the encounter in Karachi. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez scored a half-century for the side.

While Hafeez’s current form may be a cause of worry for Sohail Akhtar, he must be encouraged to see Fakhar Zaman back in runs. And, nevertheless, Lahore will be banking on its strong bowling line – arguably the best and strongest in the tournament

With the likes of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and James Faulkner in the ranks, Qalandars have nothing to worry about the bowling and if the batting doesn’t collapse as it did against Islamabad earlier, the greens are clearly favourites against the purples tonight.

Players to watch: James Faulkner, Ben Dunk (Lahore Qalandars), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators).

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 7 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20