PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to avoid elimination as they face Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Defending champion Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge of elimination when it will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Kings, led by Imad Wasim, didn’t have a good start in Abu Dhabi and have lost both the games, first against Multan Sultans and then against Islamabad United on Monday night.

Kings currently have six points from seven games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them to the edge as Multan Sultans, also with six points from seven games, look good in terms of form.

Despite scoring a presumably defendable total of 190/4, Karachi Kings saw that target chased down comfortably by Islamabad United as Kings’ bowlers were hammered all over by Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed.

While Babar continued to be in form with another 81, the Kings' batting will get some confidence after seeing Najibullah scoring runs.

However, the major cause of worry for Karachi Kings will be its bowlers as they’ve been able to bowl out opposition only once in the tournament – against Quetta in the opening match of the season in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi is also not short of being inconsistent this season, they’ve won four in eight games it has played so far. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where Wahab-led former champions were beaten twice.

Zalmi’s only win in Abu Dhabi came against Quetta Gladiators.

They fell to a defeat this past Sunday against Multan Sultans and that match exposed a worrying sign for Zalmi as their bowlers took only two wickets while Multan reached a target of 167 with 21 balls to spare.

The batting will be largely depending on locals like Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik as David Miller has returned to his country to join national duties.

Players to watch: Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir (Karachi Kings), Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif (Peshawar Zalmi)

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik