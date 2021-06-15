PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to avoid elimination as they face Peshawar Zalmi

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings to avoid elimination as they face Peshawar Zalmi

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Photo: File.

  • Kings currently have six points from 7 games after winning three and losing four matches.
  • Kings didn’t have a good start in Abu Dhabi and have lost both the games.
  • The major cause of worry for Karachi Kings will be its bowlers.

KARACHI: Defending champion Karachi Kings will try hard to avoid being pushed on the edge of elimination when it will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Kings, led by Imad Wasim, didn’t have a good start in Abu Dhabi and have lost both the games, first against Multan Sultans and then against Islamabad United on Monday night.

Kings currently have six points from seven games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them to the edge as Multan Sultans, also with six points from seven games, look good in terms of form.

Despite scoring a presumably defendable total of 190/4, Karachi Kings saw that target chased down comfortably by Islamabad United as Kings’ bowlers were hammered all over by Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed.

While Babar continued to be in form with another 81, the Kings' batting will get some confidence after seeing Najibullah scoring runs.

However, the major cause of worry for Karachi Kings will be its bowlers as they’ve been able to bowl out opposition only once in the tournament – against Quetta in the opening match of the season in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi is also not short of being inconsistent this season, they’ve won four in eight games it has played so far. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where Wahab-led former champions were beaten twice.

Zalmi’s only win in Abu Dhabi came against Quetta Gladiators.

They fell to a defeat this past Sunday against Multan Sultans and that match exposed a worrying sign for Zalmi as their bowlers took only two wickets while Multan reached a target of 167 with 21 balls to spare.

The batting will be largely depending on locals like Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik as David Miller has returned to his country to join national duties.

Players to watch: Babar Azam, Mohammad Aamir (Karachi Kings), Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif (Peshawar Zalmi)

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 7 2

