PSL 2021: Twitter divided over Shaheen Afridi-Sarfaraz Ahmed spat

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Live

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Twitter divided over Shaheen Afridi-Sarfaraz Ahmed spat

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Shaheen Afridi exchanges heated words with Quetta Gladiators Sarfaraz Ahmed after his delivery struck the former Pakistan skipper on the helmet. Photo: Twitter
Shaheen Afridi exchanges heated words with Quetta Gladiators Sarfaraz Ahmed after his delivery struck the former Pakistan skipper on the helmet. Photo: Twitter

Pakistanis were divided on Twitter over an on-field spat between left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed today (Tuesday). 

PSL 2021: Twitter divided over Shaheen Afridi-Sarfaraz Ahmed spat

It all started when the Quetta Gladiators skipper was hit on the helmet by a fiery delivery from Lahore Qalandars' Afridi. Rattled by the 147kmph hit, Sarfaraz had managed to score a run. 

Sarfaraz then said something to the left-arm pacer, who had turned his back to the former Pakistan skipper and was getting ready to bowl the next delivery. 

Clearly annoyed at something Sarfaraz said, Afridi turned and started walking towards the former skipper, saying something back. 

By this time, a few fielders of the Qalandars intervened, as did the on-field umpires. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez attempted to calm Sarfaraz down.

"Sarfaraz probably asking him to take it easy, I mean," said commentator Ramiz Raja.  

Saddam thought Afridi should have treated his former skipper with more respect. 

Shahid Hashmi was also critical of Afridi, sharing his two cents on the matter. 

However, sports journalist Roha Nadeem was of the opinion that Afridi had not broken any rules hence he did not need to apologise to Sarfaraz. 

Hashim Siddiqui commented sarcastically, wondering whether players were now obligated to bowl full tosses to Sarfaraz, since he was their skipper at one point in time. 

The Gladiators beat the Qalandars by 18 runs in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium — and both the teams have maintained their positions in the points table.

The Gladiators, despite winning their clash against the Qalandars, are placed at the bottom of the table. Sarfaraz's squad has managed to secure only four points from eight matches so far. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 4

