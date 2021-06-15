PSL 2021: Twitter divided over Shaheen Afridi-Sarfaraz Ahmed spat

Shaheen Afridi exchanges heated words with Quetta Gladiators Sarfaraz Ahmed after his delivery struck the former Pakistan skipper on the helmet. Photo: Twitter

Pakistanis were divided on Twitter over an on-field spat between left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi and former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed today (Tuesday).

It all started when the Quetta Gladiators skipper was hit on the helmet by a fiery delivery from Lahore Qalandars' Afridi. Rattled by the 147kmph hit, Sarfaraz had managed to score a run.

Sarfaraz then said something to the left-arm pacer, who had turned his back to the former Pakistan skipper and was getting ready to bowl the next delivery.

Clearly annoyed at something Sarfaraz said, Afridi turned and started walking towards the former skipper, saying something back.

By this time, a few fielders of the Qalandars intervened, as did the on-field umpires. Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez attempted to calm Sarfaraz down.

"Sarfaraz probably asking him to take it easy, I mean," said commentator Ramiz Raja.

Saddam thought Afridi should have treated his former skipper with more respect.

Shahid Hashmi was also critical of Afridi, sharing his two cents on the matter.

However, sports journalist Roha Nadeem was of the opinion that Afridi had not broken any rules hence he did not need to apologise to Sarfaraz.

Hashim Siddiqui commented sarcastically, wondering whether players were now obligated to bowl full tosses to Sarfaraz, since he was their skipper at one point in time.

The Gladiators beat the Qalandars by 18 runs in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 6 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium — and both the teams have maintained their positions in the points table.

The Gladiators, despite winning their clash against the Qalandars, are placed at the bottom of the table. Sarfaraz's squad has managed to secure only four points from eight matches so far.