PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi opt to field first against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz at the toss Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Photo: PSL

Peshawar Zalmi elected to field first Tuesday after winning the toss against Karachi Kings in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League 6 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Defending champions Karachi will try hard to avoid being pushed to the edge of elimination in today's game.

The Kings, led by Imad Wasim, didn’t enjoy a good start in Abu Dhabi ever since the league resumed, having lost both games, first against Multan Sultans and then against the Islamabad United on Monday night.

Karachi Kings currently have attained six points from seven games after winning three and losing four matches. A defeat tonight could bring them dangerously close to elimination from the league, as Multan Sultans, also with six points from seven games, are finding their form.

Zalmi is also not short of being inconsistent this season, as they’ve won four out of eight games played so far. Three of these games were in Abu Dhabi where the Wahab-led former champions were beaten twice.



Zalmi’s only win in Abu Dhabi came against the Quetta Gladiators.

Playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Abbas Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Moahmmad Amir, Aamer Yamin