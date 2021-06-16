Live post-match analysis: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021
Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday beat Lahore Qalandars, while Peshawar Zalmi defeated defending champions Karachi Kings at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
So what transpired during the matches, what were some of the best moments, and what could have the losing sides done to win? Listen to our analysts' expert opinions.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Islamabad United
|8
|12
|Lahore Qalandars
|8
|10
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|8
|Karachi Kings
|7
|6
|Multan Sultans
|7
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|4