PSL 2021: Faf du Plessis withdraws from tournament after concussion due to collision

Quetta Gladiators' star batsman Faf du Plessis. — Photo courtesy

Quetta Gladiators' star batsman Faf du Plessis has withdrawn from the ongoing Pakistan Super League tournament, it emerged on Wednesday, in a major blow to the side.



According to a statement by the Gladiators, Faf "will not be able to take further part in PSL after a nasty collision earlier in the tournament" with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during fielding.



He will be flying back to South Africa tonight.



"We wish the legend all the best and hope he gets back on the field soon," his team added.

The Gladiators are currently at the bottom of the points table with four points from eight matches.

Their next fixture is today, against the Multan Sultans.

The South Africa batsman, after the incident, said he suffered some memory loss but had indicated he is confident of making a quick return to action.

Du Plessis had Hasnain while trying to save a boundary in their 61-run defeat to Peshawar Zalmi.

The 36-year-old lay prone on the ground while the Gladiators physio attended him before he got up and was taken to hospital.

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support," du Plessis wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon."

Opener Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute.







