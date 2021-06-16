PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators opt to field first against Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators, who are placed at the bottom of the points table, have decided to field first against Multan Sultans, who are right above them in the points table, in match 25 of PSL 2021 at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.



The Sarfaraz-led Gladiators did not have a good start at the Abu Dhabi leg and lost two consecutive games before beating an in-form Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs. But despite the win over the PSL 2020 finalists, they will have to do a lot to keep the momentum going as their batting remains a main cause of worry for the team management.

The Gladiators have suffered a blow as their star batsman Faf du Plessis withdrew from the tournament earlier today after a nasty collision he had suffered a few days back with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain during fielding.

He will be flying back to South Africa tonight.



Meanwhile, the Sultans are off to a flying start in Abu Dhabi. The Mohammad Rizwan-led unit has won both its matches and looks confident.

They’ve won three of their seven matches and are currently at 4th place with six points, above Karachi, on the net run rate rankings.



Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem.

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan