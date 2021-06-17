PSL 2021: Karachi Kings eye win against Lahore Qalandars today to avoid elimination

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings eye win against Lahore Qalandars today to avoid elimination

Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Lahore Qalandars to take on Karachi Kings in 27th PSL showdown
The players of Lahore Qalandars celebrating after winning a match. File photo

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars will aim to avoid another batting collapse when Sohail Akhtar-led side takes on arch-rivals and defending champions Karachi Kings in match number 27th of the Pakistan Super League, 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The game will be the second match of the double-header day at the PSL in Abu Dhabi and has a lot more than just cricket to offer.

Qalandars vs Kings, due to a traditional sporting rivalry between two cities they belong to, is usually termed as El-Clasico of the PSL.

Both sides are coming to this match after losing back to back matches and would like to bounce back and regain momentum before the next stage of the tournament.

Qalandars, after a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, have lost back to back games – against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators while Karachi Kings have lost all three games.

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are currently placed at fifth in the PSL points table with three wins from five games. Today’s match is crucial for them and a defeat will surely dent their chances to proceed further in the tournament.

The Lahore Qalandars are currently at third place on the points table with five wins from eight games and are comparatively in a comfortable position as compared to Karachi Kings but Sohail Akhtar would want his batsmen not to repeat the mistakes that led to the side’s defeat in last two games.

They had a very good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament winning their first two games against Islamabad United and the Peshawar Zalmi respectively. But then, they lost two back to back matches that exposed the vulnerability of Qalandars’ middle-order batting.

Tim David is the only Lahore Qalandars batsman who has shown some consistency. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez and captain Sohail Akhtar have been struggling to post big totals. The side needs to build partnerships if they want to be at best against Karachi Kings.

Nevertheless, with one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament, Qalandars will be hugely relying on the likes of James Faulkner, who has been on a rampage since the Abu Dhabi leg commenced. Along with Faulkner, Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi would surely pose a strong challenge to Karachi Kings.

The Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are heavily reliant on Babar Azam. In the previous game, the Pakistan captain was dismissed for a duck and the Kings could score only 108 against Zalmi. Even when Babar scored in the 80s the side couldn’t win the match, showing the fragileness of the side.

The defending champions are surely let down by the attack. Mohammad Amir hasn't picked up a wicket in Abu Dhabi and has leaked runs frequently.

The Qalandars will also have this fact in their mind that they had defeated the Kings by six wickets during their earlier PSL 2021 meeting, in Karachi.

Players to watch: 

James Faulkner, Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars)

Babar Azam, Martin Guptil (Karachi Kings)

SQUADS:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 4

