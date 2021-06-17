PSL 2021: Table-toppers Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Table-toppers Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Islamabad United to face Peshawar Zalmi in 26th PSL match
File photo.

KARACHI: Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match number 26 of the Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 17.

The match starts at 6pm.

Both the sides are coming into this match with convincing wins in their last games – both defeated Karachi Kings in their last outing.

Islamabad United, nevertheless, has been outstanding since the start of the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL and has won three consecutive games after losing on the first night. Since then, the Shadab-led side defeated Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings by comprehensive margins.

They are currently placed at the top of the table with six wins from eight games and have already confirmed their place in the playoffs. A win tonight will surely ensure their first position on the table.

The Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, played nine games and got five wins. They are placed second on the PSL 2021 points table.

Wahab Riaz’s side hasn’t been as consistent as they'd have liked and they’ve won two games and lost two in four matches they played. Zalmi, although, look comfortable on the points table and will be aiming to further secure their place for the next phase.

The last time these two sides met in the PSL 2021, the Zalmi emerged victorious by six wickets. But a lot has changed since then.

Before coming to this match, Zalmi outclassed Karachi Kings by six wickets - Wahab Riaz and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took three wickets apiece.

Their superb bowling performance was followed by a brilliant knock from opener Hazratullah Zazai who smashed 63 off just 26 balls. Although Zalmis chased the target comfortably, a hiccup in batting before crossing the line shouldn’t be a serious worry for Wahab Riaz as Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been in decent form. They might be a little worried because Shoaib Malik hasn’t been in the form as he was in the first game. Haider Ali’s form is another concern for Mohammad Akram.

Islamabad also defeated Karachi Kings in their last game. A magnificent partnership between Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed helped them chase 191 in the 19th over.

But, Shadab Khan should be worried because of his bowlers who leaked too many runs.

Players to watch: 

Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed (Islamabad United)

Hazratullah Zazai and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi)

SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 4

