PSL 2021: Table-toppers Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi today

KARACHI: Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in match number 26 of the Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, June 17.

The match starts at 6pm.

Both the sides are coming into this match with convincing wins in their last games – both defeated Karachi Kings in their last outing.

Islamabad United, nevertheless, has been outstanding since the start of the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL and has won three consecutive games after losing on the first night. Since then, the Shadab-led side defeated Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings by comprehensive margins.

They are currently placed at the top of the table with six wins from eight games and have already confirmed their place in the playoffs. A win tonight will surely ensure their first position on the table.

The Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, played nine games and got five wins. They are placed second on the PSL 2021 points table.

Wahab Riaz’s side hasn’t been as consistent as they'd have liked and they’ve won two games and lost two in four matches they played. Zalmi, although, look comfortable on the points table and will be aiming to further secure their place for the next phase.



The last time these two sides met in the PSL 2021, the Zalmi emerged victorious by six wickets. But a lot has changed since then.

Before coming to this match, Zalmi outclassed Karachi Kings by six wickets - Wahab Riaz and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took three wickets apiece.

Their superb bowling performance was followed by a brilliant knock from opener Hazratullah Zazai who smashed 63 off just 26 balls. Although Zalmis chased the target comfortably, a hiccup in batting before crossing the line shouldn’t be a serious worry for Wahab Riaz as Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been in decent form. They might be a little worried because Shoaib Malik hasn’t been in the form as he was in the first game. Haider Ali’s form is another concern for Mohammad Akram.

Islamabad also defeated Karachi Kings in their last game. A magnificent partnership between Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed helped them chase 191 in the 19th over.

But, Shadab Khan should be worried because of his bowlers who leaked too many runs.

Players to watch:

Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed (Islamabad United)

Hazratullah Zazai and Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi)

SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif and Waqar Salamkheil

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer