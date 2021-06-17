'Wont give excuses, we played poorly': Defeated Moin Khan on Quetta Gladiators' PSL 2021 performance

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

'Wont give excuses, we played poorly': Defeated Moin Khan on Quetta Gladiators' PSL 2021 performance

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan has rued the inconsistency in availability of foreign players throughout the season after his side was eliminated from the race to reach the play-offs of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

The Gladiators were outclassed by Multan Sultans Wednesday night as the former champions were bowled out for 73, chasing a target of 184.

Khan agreed that his side played poor cricket throughout the season and insisted that he won’t give any excuses for it, but it didn’t fall short of the reasons that led to such dismissal performance by the Quetta Gladiators.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators crash out of PSL 2021 after 110-run loss against Multan Sultans

“I won’t give any excuses, we played poorly,” Khan said.

“We couldn’t get our combination right. We kept losing our important players ahead of every game which broke our momentum. We earlier had Gayle, then he left. We had Qais, who won a game for us but then the league was suspended and then in this leg, we lost Andre Russell and Faf du Plessis in back to back matches. This dented us," he said.

But Khan believes we need to realize that others had to take responsibility as well. "It becomes very difficult when players don’t perform with consistency,” said the head coach of Quetta Gladiators.

The side could win only two of the nine matches it played in the PSL and there was hardly any remarkable performance by any Gladiators’ player in the season.

Khan highlighted that players lacked game awareness which cost his side important matches.

“This is top level cricket and players should know what is expected from them. Game awareness was missing in some youngsters and they repeated the same mistakes. Players must learn to perform according to the situation, it is important to learn from their mistakes if they want to do well in their career. It is important to have game awareness,” he said.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators' Faf du Plessis suffers memory loss after PSL concussion

Following the defeat, Khan said that the team now has nothing to lose and announced that the Gladiators will provide an opportunity to those who are still waiting. He, however, hoped to end the tournament on a positive note.

“In the last match, we will try to test those players who have yet to play a game or didn’t get enough chances, so they can showcase their talent. We have nothing to lose, but the match could be important for any youngster,” he said.

“We will try to win the last match and end the tournament on a positive note for the Gladiators.” Khan concluded.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 4

