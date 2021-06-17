Multan Sultans create new PSL record

Multan Sultans' players celebrate after taking a wicket against Quetta Gladiators at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, on June 16, 2021.

ABU DHABI: Multan Sultans on Wednesday registered a win over Quetta Gladiators in style and added a feather in their cap by winning the match with the biggest margin in Pakitan Super League's (PSL) history — becoming the only team to win by a margin of over 100 runs.

The Sultans had defeated the Gladiators by 110 runs, breaking the record of Islamabad United, who had beaten Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs during the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020.

Gladiators’ score of 73 was the second-lowest total in PSL history, after Lahore Qalandars’ 59 in 2017 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Match report

Shan Masood’s superb 42-ball 73 followed by a disciplined bowling performance from Multan Sultans inflicted a heavy defeat on Quetta Gladiators. This defeat confirmed an end to Gladiators’ race for a playoff berth.

The left-handed opener smashed seven fours and four sixes and dominated the Gladiators bowlers after their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to bowl.

Shan scripted a handsome 72-run opening stand with his captain Mohammad Rizwan, who made 23-ball 21, and later knitted 37 runs with Johnson Charles, who hammered 47 runs at almost two runs-a-ball.

The West Indies international struck five fours and two sixes in his 24-ball innings before he became pacer Khurram Shahzad’s second wicket.

Khurram delivered the first blow in the ninth over when Rizwan played on the right-armer. Sohaib Maqsood, who came into the match in prime form, could not spend much time at the crease as he was bowled by Zahir Khan in the next over, but the middle-order batsman took a fantastic diving catch at deep point to seal the win for his team.

Gladiators – rolled out for a paltry 73 in 12.1 overs – stuttered in the run chase from the word go and they lost three batsmen in the first six overs. Imran Khan Snr’s double-strikes in the fourth over sent dangerous looking Jake Weatherald and Cameron Delport back to the pavilion. Opener Usman Khan had a mix-up with his captain in the last powerplay over and he was run out at the non-striker’s end.

Azam Khan was caught behind in the eighth over and Sarfaraz walked back on the penultimate ball of the ninth to leave Gladiators reeling at 59 for five.

Imran Tahir then skittled the tail and finished with three for seven from two overs – one of which was maiden.

Every Sultans’ bowler chipped in with Blessing Muzarabani, Sohail Tanvir and Shahnawaz Dahani, fresh from a four-fer, taking one wicket each.