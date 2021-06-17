PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and opted to bowl first against table-toppers Islamabad United in match no 26 of the Abu Dhabi leg of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Both the sides are coming into this match with convincing wins in their last games – both defeated Karachi Kings in their last outing.

Islamabad United, nevertheless, has been outstanding since the start of the Abu Dhabi leg and have won three consecutive games after losing on the first night. Since then, the Shadab-led side defeated Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings by comprehensive margins.

They are currently placed at the top of the table with six wins from eight games and have already confirmed their place in the playoffs. A win tonight will surely further cement their first position on the table.

The Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, played nine games and got five wins. They are placed second on the PSL 2021 points table.

Squads



Islamabad United: 1 Colin Munro, 2 Usman Khawaja (capt), 3 Brandon King, 4 Hussain Talat, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), 8 Hasan Ali, 9 Zafar Gohar, 10 Fawad Ahmed, 11 Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi: 1 Kamran Akmal (wk), 2 Hazratullah Zazai, 3 Imam-ul-Haq, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Abrar Ahmed, 8 Wahab Riaz (capt), 9 Umaid Asif, 10 Waqar Salamkheil, 11 Sameen Gul



