'I should have stayed quiet': Shaheen Afridi regrets spat with Sarfaraz

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed exchanges heated words with Shaheen Afridi. Photo: Twitter

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi regretted his verbal spat with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he should have "stayed quiet in respect of him".

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, left-arm Lahore Qalandars pacer said the verbal spat between him and the Quetta Gladiators skipper happened in the "heat of the moment".

"Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for Sarfaraz," he tweeted.

He shared the tweet with a picture of him and Sarfaraz celebrating a wicket together.

Afridi was referring to the incident that took place during Lahore Qalandars-Quetta Gladiators match a couple of days ago.

Sarfaraz was struck on the helmet by a fiery bouncer from Afridi. A bit angry, the former Pakistan skipper said something to Afridi, causing the bowler to turn towards Sarfaraz and reply back.

Match officials and on-field umpires intervened, with Mohammad Hafeez also helping to calm down the Gladiators skipper.

Fans on social media were divided over the spat, with a section of Pakistani cricket fans blaming Sarfaraz for unnecessarily lashing out at Afridi.

Others, meanwhile, lashed out at Shaheen for not showing respect for Sarfaraz.