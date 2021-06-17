'It's all good bro': Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Shaheen Afridi to put on-field spat behind them

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Live

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Sports Desk

'It's all good bro': Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Shaheen Afridi to put on-field spat behind them

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen fondly embracing Shaheen Shah Afridi in this file image shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi on Twitter.
Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen fondly embracing Shaheen Shah Afridi in this file image shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi on Twitter.

Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday told Lahore Qalanders' pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to let bygones be bygones and bury the hatchet, following an on-field spat between the two earlier this week.

Sarfaraz was responding to a tweet of regret by Shaheen, in which the pacer said that he had acted in the "heat of the moment" and that he should have "stayed quiet" out of respect for the skipper.

"It's all good bro. Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field," wrote Sarfaraz.

Responding to Shaheen's praise of him, who said Sarfaraz is the "pride" of us all, he said: "You are the star of Pakistan too."

"May Allah give you more success in life. You are [a] little brother to me. All is well," he added.

Sarfaraz was struck on the helmet by a fiery bouncer from Afridi in Tuesday's Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars contest. A bit angry, the former Pakistan skipper said something to Afridi, causing the bowler to turn towards Sarfaraz and respond.

Match officials and on-field umpires intervened, with Mohammad Hafeez also helping to calm down the Gladiators skipper.

Fans on social media were divided over the spat, with a section of Pakistani cricket fans blaming Sarfaraz for unnecessarily lashing out at Afridi.

Others, meanwhile, lashed out at Shaheen for not showing respect for Sarfaraz.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 8 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 4

