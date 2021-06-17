'It's all good bro': Sarfaraz Ahmed tells Shaheen Afridi to put on-field spat behind them

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen fondly embracing Shaheen Shah Afridi in this file image shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi on Twitter.

Quetta Gladiators' captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Thursday told Lahore Qalanders' pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to let bygones be bygones and bury the hatchet, following an on-field spat between the two earlier this week.



Sarfaraz was responding to a tweet of regret by Shaheen, in which the pacer said that he had acted in the "heat of the moment" and that he should have "stayed quiet" out of respect for the skipper.

"It's all good bro. Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field," wrote Sarfaraz.

Responding to Shaheen's praise of him, who said Sarfaraz is the "pride" of us all, he said: "You are the star of Pakistan too."

"May Allah give you more success in life. You are [a] little brother to me. All is well," he added.



Sarfaraz was struck on the helmet by a fiery bouncer from Afridi in Tuesday's Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars contest. A bit angry, the former Pakistan skipper said something to Afridi, causing the bowler to turn towards Sarfaraz and respond.

Match officials and on-field umpires intervened, with Mohammad Hafeez also helping to calm down the Gladiators skipper.

Fans on social media were divided over the spat, with a section of Pakistani cricket fans blaming Sarfaraz for unnecessarily lashing out at Afridi.

Others, meanwhile, lashed out at Shaheen for not showing respect for Sarfaraz.









