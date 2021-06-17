Geo.tv

Sports Desk

PSL 2021: Watch 'stone cold' Asif Ali rain sixes in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani batsman Asif Ali hits the ball for a massive six as Kamran Akmal looks on. Photo: Twitter
Pakistani batsman Asif Ali hits the ball for a massive six as Kamran Akmal looks on. Photo: Twitter

Islamabad United made history today (Thursday) by amassing the highest total of the PSL so far, smashing a mammoth 247 runs from 20 overs.

Helped by a blistering unbeaten century by Usman Khawja, it was also right-handed Pakistani batsman Asif Ali that took the Quetta Gladiator bowlers to the cleaners. 

Read more: PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi 93/3 against Islamabad United at end of 10 overs

Raining sixes and fours across the stadium, Ali scored 43 from 14 balls, hitting five 6s and two 4s before he was caught by Zazai off a Sameen Gul delivery. 

Openers Colin Munro and Khawaja set the tone early for United and took Islamabad to 98 runs before Munro was clean bowled by Shoaib Malik during the 10th over.

United were 99//1 at the end of the 10 overs and Zalmi were hoping that the wicket would help them slow the pace of Islamabad's runs.

Ali's blitz was so lethal that United was able to reach 150 in just the 14th over. And in the 18th over they completed their 200 runs.

After Ali's dismissal, United sent Brandon King to continue the charge against Zalmi. King's 22-ball 46 provided excellent support to Khawaja who completed his century in the last over of the innings.

The Australian ended the innings with 105 not out. While Malik and Sameen Gul were the only wicket-takers for Peshawar

Earlier, Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz won the toss and opted to bowl first against table-toppers Islamabad.

