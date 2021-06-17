PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 127/3 at end of 15 overs against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings batsmen Babar Azam raises the bat after reaching his 50 against Lahore Qalandars at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PSL

Karachi Kings are 127 at the end of the 15 overs for the loss of three wickets and defending champions are starting to attack the Lahore Qalnadrs bowlers in match number 27 of the Pakistan Super League' sixth edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.



Kings lost their opener Sharjeel Khan early in the high stakes game against the Qalandars.

Sharjeel, who was starting to take off, was dismissed in the third over of the match by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-hander had to go back to the dugout after he caught by Tim David at square leg.

The Kings should have lost more wickets but dropped chances ensured that Babar Azam and Martin Guptill remain at the crease.

It was during the 13th over's last ball that Guptill was dismissed by Ahmed Daniyal. In the next over, Mohammad Hafeez dismissed Najeebullah Najibullah Zadran for a duck, just when Karachi were looking to up the ante.

Kings are now looking at Babar Azam who is set on 54 along with Chadwick Walton to help them give a competitive target to the Qalandars.

Before the start of the match Kings opted to bat first against Qalandars.

Playing XI



Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Abbas Afridi, Danish Aziz, Moahmmad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas