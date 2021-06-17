PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 127/3 at end of 15 overs against Lahore Qalandars

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Sports Desk

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings 127/3 at end of 15 overs against Lahore Qalandars

By
Sports Desk

Time Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Karachi Kings batsmen Babar Azam raises the bat after reaching his 50 against Lahore Qalandars at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: PSL

Karachi Kings are 127 at the end of the 15 overs for the loss of three wickets and defending champions are starting to attack the Lahore Qalnadrs bowlers in match number 27 of the Pakistan Super League' sixth edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kings lost their opener Sharjeel Khan early in the high stakes game against the Qalandars.

Sharjeel, who was starting to take off, was dismissed in the third over of the match by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-hander had to go back to the dugout after he caught by Tim David at square leg.

The Kings should have lost more wickets but dropped chances ensured that Babar Azam and Martin Guptill remain at the crease.

It was during the 13th over's last ball that Guptill was dismissed by Ahmed Daniyal. In the next over, Mohammad Hafeez dismissed Najeebullah Najibullah Zadran for a duck, just when Karachi were looking to up the ante.

Kings are now looking at Babar Azam who is set on 54 along with Chadwick Walton to help them give a competitive target to the Qalandars.

Before the start of the match Kings opted to bat first against Qalandars.

Playing XI

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Abbas Afridi, Danish Aziz, Moahmmad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 9 14
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 8 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 4

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20