Watch post-match analysis: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Friday Jun 18, 2021
Islamabad United on Thursday beat Peshawar Zalmi, while Lahore Qalandars were defeated by Karachi Kings at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
So what transpired during the matches, what were some of the best moments, and what could have the losing sides done to win? Listen to our analysts' expert opinions.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Islamabad United
|9
|14
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|10
|Lahore Qalandars
|8
|10
|Multan Sultans
|8
|8
|Karachi Kings
|8
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|9
|4