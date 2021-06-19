PSL 2021: Former table toppers Lahore Qalandars on brink of elimination after four straight losses

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Former table toppers Lahore Qalandars on brink of elimination after four straight losses

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Lahore Qalandars fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after dismissing a batsman during a PSL match. Photo: Courtesy PCB

KARACHI: After four consecutive defeats, the Lahore Qalandars, who were once on top of the table, are now on the verge of being eliminated from the race to playoffs of Pakistan Super League 2021 and have pinned their hopes on Quetta Gladiators' win against Karachi Kings tonight.

The Qalandars finished the league stage with 10 points in 10 matches after winning five and losing five games and have an abysmal net run rate (NRR) of -0.589.

Two other teams are on the table with 10 points as well. Peshawar Zalmi has completed its quota of league matches and earned 10 points with an NRR of 0.586. The Multan Sultans have an NRR of 1.192 and are scheduled to play their last league match against Islamabad United tonight.

PSL 2021: Spectacular Multan Sultans score big triumph over Lahore Qalandars

Logically, Multan with a mammoth NRR looks certain to qualify, yet mathematically, confirmation is awaited. The only way they could be eliminated is if Islamabad beats them by as big a margin as 300+ runs – which seems impossible in cricketing logic.

Karachi has eight points in nine games and has an NRR of -0.212. If they manage to beat Quetta Gladiators, they’ll also jump to 10 points on the table.

With the Kings already sporting a better NRR than the Qalandars, a win against Gladiators will get them to the play-offs and the Qalandars will be eliminated along with the Quetta Gladiators.

If the Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings, the Lahore Qalandars will join Islamabad, Multan and Peshawar in the play-off stage as the fourth placed team on the table.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to remain table toppers

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 9 14
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 4

