PSL 2021: Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani reclaims leading wicket-taker position

KARACHI: Multan Sultans' young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani has reclaimed his position as the leading wicket taker of Pakistan Super League 2021 and aims to keep the 'Fazal Mahmood' cap on till the end of the tournament.



The 22-year-old right-arm bowler from Larkana took four wickets, conceding only five runs against the Lahore Qalandars Friday night to surpass Qalandars’ fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on the table of leading wicket takers in PSL6.

Dahani, an emerging pick for Multan Sultans, has taken 18 wickets in eight matches at an average of 14.00 with a strike rate of 9.7. He has taken a 4-fer twice in the tournament, so far.

Earlier, in same match, Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen had pushed himself to the top of the league – only to be surpassed by Dahani moments later.

Shaheen has 16 wickets from 10 matches and is now at second position on the list.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz has taken 14 wickets, Lahore Qalandars' James Faulkner 13, while Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali has taken 12 wickets in the tournament so far.

Dahani said it is a moment of pride for him to be the top wicket-taker of PSL 2021.

“Getting the Fazal Mahmood cap for most wickets in the tournament is a great honour for me. I will try to keep this with me till the end of this tournament,” he aimed.

“I am playing alongside some of the top Pakistani and foreign talent and to be the best among them is a special feeling. I am confident and my confidence is helping me do well,” Dahani said.

