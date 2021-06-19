Karachi Kings fight for PSL 2021 survival in match against Quetta Gladiators today

Karachi Kings celebrate after taking a wicket of the Quetta Gladiators at Karachi's National Stadium, on Febraury 20, 2021. Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Defending champions Karachi Kings will go all-in when they take on former champions Quetta Gladiators in match number 29 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League tonight (Saturday) at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.



Quetta has nothing to lose in this match as the Sarfaraz-led side has already been eliminated from the race to the PSL play-offs, but they will be looking for a consolation win to end the tournament on a positive note.

For the Karachi Kings, a win means confirmation of berth in play-offs of PSL 2021. A defeat would knock the Kings out and get the Lahore Qalandars to the play-offs.

The Gladiators didn’t have a very good season and are already without their major overseas players for the Abu Dhabi leg as Faf du Plessis returned home following an injury and Andre Russel left them for his national duty.

The form of the domestic cricketers is inconsistent and has already caused the Gladiators a lot in the tournament. However, before signing off from the tournament, Sarfaraz and co will be looking to have something to keep their chin up.

The Karachi Kings couldn’t start the Abu Dhabi leg well, but downed the Lahore Qalandars in the last match to keep their hopes alive and are now looking forward to earn a place in the play-offs. A simple win would be enough for the Karachi Kings if they want to qualify for the final as they’re already better on the net run rate than the Lahore Qalandars.

The Imad Wasim-led side will be largely banking on Babar Azam. Kings’ would have some relief after seeing Martin Guptil back after he scored an important 43 against the Lahore Qalandars following three consecutive failures.

While Mohammad Aamir has failed to deliver for the Kings, other bowlers have chimed in whenever needed and provided the side breakthroughs. They’ll be hoping for similar input from them against the Gladiators tonight.

Players to watch

Babar Azam, Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings). Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan (Quetta Gladiators)

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.