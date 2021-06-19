Leading PSL teams Islamabad United, Multan Sultans take on each other today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Faizan Lakhani

Leading PSL teams Islamabad United, Multan Sultans take on each other today

Islamabad United's players celebrate the wicket of Multan Sultan's Shahid Afridi (not pictured) during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The Islamabad United and Multan Sultans – the two best teams of Pakistan Super League 2021 – will take on each other in the last league match of the tournament tonight, aiming to continue the momentum ahead of the play-off stage.

While Islamabad is confirmed as the top team on the points table, Multan is also almost certain at being second place to ensure a place in the qualifier.

Both teams are on a winning spree in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament and are on a rampage against their opponents, entering encounters with back-to-back wins.

PSL 2021: Islamabad United hold their nerves against Peshawar Zalmi in high-scoring game

Islamabad looks in top batting form with the likes of Usman Khawaja, Iftekahr Ahmed, Colin Munro and Asif Ali contributing to the bat. They posted a mammoth 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi earlier.

However, the way Peshawar responded to Islamabad’s score in that game was a cause of some worry to Shadab Khan. He would want his bowlers to do better against the Multan Sultans tonight.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have little to worry about. The Rizwan-led side has been in superb form with the bat and ball.

While Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw give Rizwan confidence in the side's batting, the form of veteran Imran Khan along with young Shahnawaz Dahani increases Sultans' energy on the field.

PSL 2021: Spectacular Multan Sultans score big triumph over Lahore Qalandars

With both teams in top form, it is difficult to pick a winner for tonight’s game, but it seems certain that fans will see some good cricket.

Players to watch

Iftikhar Ahmed and Colin Munro (Islamabad United), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans)

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 9 14
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 4

