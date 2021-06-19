Leading PSL teams Islamabad United, Multan Sultans take on each other today

Islamabad United's players celebrate the wicket of Multan Sultan's Shahid Afridi (not pictured) during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 21, 2021. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The Islamabad United and Multan Sultans – the two best teams of Pakistan Super League 2021 – will take on each other in the last league match of the tournament tonight, aiming to continue the momentum ahead of the play-off stage.



While Islamabad is confirmed as the top team on the points table, Multan is also almost certain at being second place to ensure a place in the qualifier.



Both teams are on a winning spree in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament and are on a rampage against their opponents, entering encounters with back-to-back wins.

Islamabad looks in top batting form with the likes of Usman Khawaja, Iftekahr Ahmed, Colin Munro and Asif Ali contributing to the bat. They posted a mammoth 247/2 against Peshawar Zalmi earlier.

However, the way Peshawar responded to Islamabad’s score in that game was a cause of some worry to Shadab Khan. He would want his bowlers to do better against the Multan Sultans tonight.

The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have little to worry about. The Rizwan-led side has been in superb form with the bat and ball.

While Sohaib Maqsood and Rilee Rossouw give Rizwan confidence in the side's batting, the form of veteran Imran Khan along with young Shahnawaz Dahani increases Sultans' energy on the field.



With both teams in top form, it is difficult to pick a winner for tonight’s game, but it seems certain that fans will see some good cricket.

Players to watch



Iftikhar Ahmed and Colin Munro (Islamabad United), Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans)

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Asif Afridi, Hammad Azam, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Shimron Hetmyer (partially available), Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Muhammad Waseem



Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer