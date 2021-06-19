PSL 2021: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

— PSL/File

KARACHI: Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in match number 29 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.

Defending champions Karachi Kings are expected to go all-in in today's match, as a win will cement their place in the play-offs, while a defeat will eliminate them from the tournament — in which case Lahore Qalandars will reach the play-offs.

Quetta Gladiators have nothing to lose in this match as the Sarfaraz-led side has already been eliminated from the race to the PSL play-offs, but they will be looking for a consolation win to end the tournament on a positive note.

The Gladiators did not have a very good season and are already without their major overseas players for the Abu Dhabi leg as Faf du Plessis returned home following an injury and Andre Russel left them for his national engagements.



Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.