Babar Azam becomes first player to score 500 runs in single PSL season

Karachi Kings' Babar Azam playing a shot in a match of the Pakistan Super League tournament. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Babar Azam made history on Saturday when he became the first player to score 500 runs in a single edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Babar, playing for Karachi Kings, scored 23 off 25 against Quetta Gladiators to take his PSL6 runs tally to 501.

The flamboyant batsman has also crossed the 2,000-run mark in his PSL career and is the first player to reach this milestone.



With 2,017 runs in 55 innings, Babar is now the top scorer in the tournament's history. He is followed by Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal who has scored 1,763 runs in 65 innings.

The captain of the Pakistan cricket team has scored six half centuries in 10 games and scored runs at an average of 71.57.

Babar also held the previous record of most runs in a single edition of PSL which he claimed while scoring 473 runs, batting 11 innings in the previous edition.



