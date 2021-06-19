PSL 2021: Multan Sultans off to an impressive start against Islamabad United

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan at the toss. Photo: Twitter/PSL

Multan Sultans are off to a flying start against Islamabad United in match number 30 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium.



For the Sultans' openers, Shan Masood and Mohammad have taken their side to 50 at the end of the first five overs.

Before the start of the match, Islamabad elected to field first against Multan.

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans – the two top-performing teams of Pakistan Super League 2021 – are playing the last league match of the tournament tonight, aiming to continue the momentum ahead of the play-off stage.

While Islamabad is confirmed as the top team on the points table, Multan is also almost certain at being second place to ensure a place in the qualifier.

Both teams are on a winning spree in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, entering encounters with back-to-back wins.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Rilee Roussouw, Hammad Azam, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Umar, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United: Umar Amin, Brandon King, M Akhlaq (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Wasim Jnr, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed