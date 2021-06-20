Live post-match analysis: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Sunday Jun 20, 2021
Karachi Kings on Saturday defeated Quetta Gladiators, while Islamabad United's game with Multan Sultans in ongoing at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.
So what transpired during the matches, what were some of the best moments, and what could have the losing sides done to win? Listen to our analysts' expert opinions.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Islamabad United
|9
|14
|Multan Sultans
|9
|10
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|10
|Karachi Kings
|10
|10
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|10
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|4