PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Shahnawaz Dahani shine brightest as league stage ends

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Live

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 21

TBC

Jun 21

TBC

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Shahnawaz Dahani shine brightest as league stage ends

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam raises his bat after scoring a half-century. Photo: File
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam raises his bat after scoring a half-century. Photo: File

Karachi Kings’ Babar Azam and Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani topped the batting and bowling honours, respectively, at the end of the league stage of Pakistan Super League 2021.

The league stage of PSL6 ended on Saturday with four teams – Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings – confirming their berths to the playoffs.

Babar Azam of Karachi Kings’ was marvellous among the batsman scoring 501 at an average of 71.57 with the help of 6 half-centuries.

The Pakistan national team’s captain was followed by Multan Sultan’s captain and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on the batting chart with 470 runs at an average of 52.22.

Former champions Quetta Gladiators may have failed to qualify for the play-offs but the Gladiators’ captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was among the top run-scorer of the tournament on the league stage. Sarfaraz scored 321 runs at an average of 45.85 and got himself at 3rd place on the chart.

Sarfaraz is followed by Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan (312 runs) and Multan Sultans’ Sohaib Maqsood (304 runs) at the end of league stages.

With Multan and Karachi both entering play-offs, the race to be on top of the list will continue to inform batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Sharjeel and Sohaib will also eye to surpass Sarfaraz Ahmed on the points table during the next stage of the tournament.

Among the top bowlers at the end of the league stage, Multan Sultans’ Shahnawaz Dahani is far ahead of the rest in competition. The 22-year-old bowler from Larkana has taken 20 wickets in 9 matches at an average of 13.65 to keep the Fazal Mahmood cap with him.

Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi is at 2nd place now with 16 wickets against his name on the top bowlers’ chart of the PSL. Afridi is out of contention now for taking Fazal Mehmood cap of top wicket-taker as his side was eliminated on basis of a poor NRR, despite levelling on the points table with Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans – all with 10 points.

The next in contention, at 3rd place, is Peshawar Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz who has taken 14 wickets in the tournament so far with an average of 21.85

James Faulkner, who joined Lahore Qalandars for the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, got 13 wickets in 6 matches he played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and is currently at 4th place on the top bowlers' list at the end of the league stage of PSL.

Islamabad United’s Hasan Ali and Peshawar Zalmi’s Hasan Ali have 12 wickets apiece. With Saqib already out of the league’s remainders, Hasan remains in the race to become the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 9 14
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

