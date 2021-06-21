PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 4 wkts

Jun 21

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 21

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Jun 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 21

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Jun 22

TBC

Jun 22

TBC

notstarted

Jun 24

TBC

Jun 24

TBC

notstarted

PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi today

Karachi Kings teammates celebrate after dimssing a Peshawar Zalmi batsman. Photo: File
ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi will take on defending champions Karachi Kings in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition today at UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The match starts at 11pm.

The winner of this match will play the loser of the Qualfier which will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans on June 22.

The Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi have produced some thrilling cricket to ensure a play-off berth, despite some hiccups on the way.

Seasoned campaigner Shoaib Malik has been their top scorer to date with 244 runs in 10 games at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 140.22. Malik made two fighting half-centuries in the Abu Dhabi-leg against Qalandars and United to ensure his team fought all the way, in pursuit of steep targets while minimising the damage to their net run-rate.

Wahab has led the bowling charts for Zalmi with his spirited efforts with the new and the old ball, so far taking 14 wickets from nine league matches at an average of 21.85.

Defending champions Kings had to fight hard to resurrect their campaign after losing the first three matches of the Abu Dhabi leg, which left them on the verge of elimination.

The Imad Wasim-led side won a last-over thriller against the Qalandars – their ninth match, before defeating Gladiators on Saturday evening to clinch the fourth spot in the playoffs, ahead of their arch-rivals Qalandars.

Batting mainstay Babar Azam leads the PSL 6 batting charts with 501 runs in 10 matches at an average of 71.57, Babar has scored six half-centuries in the tournament so far. 

His opening partner, Sharjeel Khan, contributed 312 runs in the 10-league stage matches at an average of 31. 

Emerging category pacer Arshad Iqbal is the leading wicket-taker for the Kings, so far taking eight scalps in as many matches at 29.

Head-to-head, the Peshawar Zalmi has won nine matches while Karachi Kings emerged victories five times.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 16
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

