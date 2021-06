PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, put Karachi Kings to bat

Peshawar Zalmi have opted to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the first Eliminator of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth edition at UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The winner of this match will play Islamabad United, the loser of the Qualifier, on June 22.

The Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi have produced some thrilling cricket to ensure a play-off berth, despite some hiccups on the way.

Head-to-head, the Peshawar Zalmi has won nine matches while Karachi Kings emerged victories five times.



Playing XI

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Usman, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (c), Danish Aziz, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Arshad Iqbal