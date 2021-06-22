Geo.tv

PSL 2021 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United reach 77/4 after 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2021 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United reach 77/4 after 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United have reached 77 for the loss of four wickets after 10 overs against Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator-2 of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz decided to field first after winning the toss.

Shoaib Malik's delivery in the first over to Colin Munro saw in the unfortunate dismissal of Usman Khawaja (0) who was run out when the batsman smashed it down to Malik and the veteran all-rounder's shoelace touched the ball and hit the non-striker's end, helping his team get the first, and important breakthrough.

In the second over, pacer Mohammad Imran had Muhammad Akhlaq (7) caught behind, as the batsman attempted to hit it over fine leg, giving wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal an easy catch.

To end the powerplay in style, Munro (44), in the sixth over, hit 19 runs — three fours, one six, and a run — to Umaid Asif to bring his team back in the game and shift the pressure on to Zalmi.

In the eighth over, Malik dropped the catch of Brandon King, but Ammad Butt did not give up and dismissed West Indies batsman for 18 in the last ball of the over, with a comfortable catch by Umaid Asif.

Akmal dropped an important catch of Munro in the ninth over— which according to commentator Ramiz Raja was tantamount to dropping half of the match — but three balls after, he took the much-needed catch, and Mohammad Irfan had the New Zealand batter caught behind for 44 runs.

A win for either of the sides will mean that they will qualify for the finals, where they will face off against Multan Sultans — who have made it to the finals for the first time.

United have come in the game under pressure as they had suffered a 31-run defeat at the hands of the Sultans in the Qualifier, a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi have come confident into the game, as they triumphed over Karachi Kings — with a ball to spare — by 5 wickets, on the same day.

Playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Jono Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Ahmad Butt, Wahab Riaz (captain), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Imran

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Shadab Khan (captain), Brandon King, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Akif Javed

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 16
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 10
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 10
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 10
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 4

