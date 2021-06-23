PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi wishes he was with Multan Sultans in Abu Dhabi

Former Pakistan cricket team Shahid Afridi misses playing with his teammates from Multan Sultans amidst the team’s big win in Abu Dhabi.



Ali Tareen, the owner of Multan Sultans’ franchise, tweeted that he missed Afridi and that it would have been “amazing” to see him play another final.

Afridi responded to Tareen’s tweet saying he misses everyone as well and wished he was there with them in Abu Dhabi.

Afridi sent his good wishes to the team, saying that he was sure the Multan Sultans will play quality cricket and bring immense joy and cause for celebration by winning their upcoming final match against the Peshawar Zalmis on Thursday.



In another tweet, Afridi said "it should be a great final" between the Multan Sultans and the Peshawar Zalmis. He said he felt the Islamabad United bowled under pressure, especially when they needed to strike.

The all-rounder has played with the Multan Sultans four times, but had to forfeit this PSL season due to a back injury last month.

Read more: Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 due to back injury

The Multan Sultans recently secured their position in the finals by defeating Islamabad United by 31 runs on Monday. This is the first time the Multan Sultans have made it to the finals of the Pakistan Super League.

The final PSL match between the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will take place on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9pm.