'It is my dream': Shahnawaz Dahani wants to represent Pakistan in the World Cup

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Jun 09

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Jun 09

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 5 wickets

Jun 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 10

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 12 runs

Jun 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 10

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 10 runs

Jun 11

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 10 wickets

Jun 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 61 runs

Jun 13

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Islamabad United won by 28 runs

Jun 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 8 wkts

Jun 14

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United won by 8 wkts

Jun 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 15

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 18 runs

Jun 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 15

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Jun 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 16

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 110 runs

Jun 17

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Islamabad United won by 15 runs

Jun 17

Karachi Kings Kk

Jun 17

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Karachi Kings won by 7 runs

Jun 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 80 runs

Jun 19

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jun 19

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 14 runs

Jun 19

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 19

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 4 wkts

Jun 21

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 31 runs

Jun 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jun 21

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 5 wkts

Jun 22

Islamabad United Iu

Jun 22

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 8 wkts

Jun 24

Multan Sultans Ms

Jun 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Time Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Faizan Lakhani

'It is my dream': Shahnawaz Dahani wants to represent Pakistan in the World Cup

Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani gestures during an interview with Geo.tv from Abu Dhabi, on June 23, 2021. — Photo by author
Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani gestures during an interview with Geo.tv from Abu Dhabi, on June 23, 2021. — Photo by author

KARACHI: A few months ago, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was not the household name he is today. Hardly anyone knew about or had heard anything about him.

Fast forward to today, June 23, 2021, and he is enjoying all the limelight his PSL performance has got him. Everyone is chanting slogans to celebrate his success — even his opponents have become his cheerleaders on the field.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has changed everything for Dahani. But, the youngster from Larkana remains grounded and humble and wants to remain unchanged despite getting all the fame.

The 22-year-old fast bowler hails from a small village near Larkana — Khuhawar Khan Dahani.

In an exclusive interview with Geo.tv, Dahani shared his experience of playing in the PSL, how the league has helped him improve as a cricketer, and his future goals.

“Playing in the PSL has made me a different cricketer. I entered this league as an emerging talent and spent time with some of the best professionals of the game. The main support this league provided me was to overcome my fear and nervousness," the pacer told Geo.tv from Abu Dhabi, ahead of his side Multan Sultans’ PSL final against Peshawar Zalmi.

“I can now bowl against anyone and enter the ground with full confidence and perform bravely,” the fast bowler said.

Dahani has taken 20 wickets in 10 PSL games so far and is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament followed by Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz, who has taken 18 wickets. However, Dahani is confident of retaining the Fazal Mehmood cap of the best bowler.

He said that he is proud of the way he has performed in the tournament.

“It is a wonderful and amazing feeling for me to be at the top when it comes to lead wicket-takers, in the presence of some of the top-most bowlers. I am happy to achieve this position and looking forward to keeping the record with me till the end of the final,” Dahani said.

The energetic and full-of-life bowler has also grabbed everyone’s attention due to his unique style of celebration in which he depicts answering a phone call.

When asked about the secret behind the “phone-call-celebration”, he said: “I just do this to announce that I am prepared to play top-level cricket for Pakistan and want to play more league matches."

“I always try to keep a smile on my face, even if I am hit for a six, as it gives me confidence and encourages me to do better. It is in my nature to always smile,” Dahani said, with his signature smile.

Dahani once used to bowl barefooted and play tape ball cricket in his village where he was called a “3G bowler” by his teammates.

Has Dahani changed as a person since then?

“Absolutely not,” he replied.

“I am still the same for my village people, for my friends, and my well-wishers. I will always be the same Shahnawaz Dahani for my people and will love everyone and stay humble,” he promised.

The “3G bowler” from Larkana has also set his eyes on goals beyond PSL and one of them is to play in the World Cup for Pakistan.

Dahani said there can’t be anything bigger for a sportsman to represent his country in a World Cup.

“To play in the World Cup for Pakistan is my dream,” he said.

“If I get a chance to play in the T20 World Cup, I assure you that I will give my utmost to prove my mettle and show to the world that I am among the best,” he said confidently.



